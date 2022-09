PARIS – “There is a smell of victory” he shouted Jimmy Akesson in front of the militants in a roller coaster night. Although we will have to wait for the final results of the elections in Sweden, a handful of votes should project the ruling right-wing coalition. And the leader of the Swedish Democratsthe conservative and ultra-nationalist party, can already rejoice: exceeding the threshold of 20% of the votes it has become the second largest party in the country.