Italy Under 19, who are the players who will challenge Portugal in the final of the Euro- breaking latest news

by Simon Goliath

Italy U19 is preparing to face Portugal in the final of the European category. From Luis Hasa to Francesco Pio Esposito: who are the talents of tomorrow

Ten days ago, in the second group match, the red in Lipani started Portugal’s 5-1, pushed by the magic of Hugo Felix, brother of the more famous Joao. But tonight, at 21, Italy U19 will be able to take revenge in the final of the European Championship. They got there by beating Spain 3-2 thanks to a goal by… Lipani, the Genoa midfielder who bewitched Gilardino in the Spring (so much so that he deserved his debut in B) and who thus made up for the expulsion against the Lusitanians .

Who Luis Hasa, the 10 of Juventus

The closing of the circle, like who served him the assist, the third of his tournament: Luis Hasa the 10 of Montero’s Juve U19, a little winger like the idols Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo, a little midfielder. Born in Sora to Albanian parents, he had to wait until he was almost of age before making his debut in the Azzurri. Who has played it since the age of 14 Cher Ndour,started from an oratory in Brescia and now at PSG, with whom he signed a few days ago after winning the Youth League with Benfica. In coach Bollini’s three-man midfield is Pogba, while Faticanti wears the 16 in honor of De Rossi, who he dreams of emulating in Rome.

A cup that has been missing for 20 years

A month ago he lost the final of the U20 World Cup. With him Francesco Pio Esposito, 1.93 tall, aims old school at Toni or Vieri, the third of the family to play for Inter after the brothers Sebastiano and Salvatore. On either side of him, in the offensive trident, Samuel Vignato and Michael Kayode will move. The first plays in Monza thanks to Galliani, who blows him to Inter and Juve. The second in black and white played for seven years before being discarded and starting again among the amateurs with Gozzano. Today at Fiorentina, where coach Bollini also passed, head of the Viola Primavera from 2007 to 2009 and today leader of the blue expedition, with which he wants a trophy that Italy has not won since 2003. It was the U19 of Chiellini, Aquilani and Pazzini and Portugal beat 2-0 in the final. From there the cup slipped away in the last act three times, against Germany in 2008, France of the Mbapp phenomenon in 2016 and Portugal in 2018. The second youth final within a month reiterates that talent is there in Italy and how

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

