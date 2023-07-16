This is how Carolina Gómez looks without a drop of makeup

One of the most valued actresses in the latest productions on national channels and streaming platforms is carolina gomezthe former National Beauty Queen who in her facet as an actress has everyone talking about her great talent for interpreting characters in Colombia and internationally.

Her most recent roles in ‘La venganza de Analía’ and ‘Ventino’, have been a sample of all the potential that Gómez has had in her career as an actress, they are in other productions such as the adaptation of ‘Nip Tuck’ in Colombia, or also the production ‘Mujeres Asesinas’.

It may interest you: The photos that ensure that Sara Uribe is better than ever

For her beauty and great performances, carolina gomez She has been one of the most recognized women in the Colombian show business, where fans recognize her a lot, and follow her on her social networks, not only for her charisma, but also for the good attitude she has with her followers.

Although she is more used to posting photos of her roles as an actress, the former model wanted to create a different dynamic with her followers, whom she always pleases with photos of her life and the way she looks. On this occasion, she decided to take a photo without makeup.

The images of Carolina Gómez without makeup

“Good Mornin’ Not so Mornin’. Sleeping well is one of the best habits we can have. We must sleep at least 7 hours to restore our brain and body. It helps us feel more alert, optimistic and have a better relationship with people. It increases creativity, improves memory, protects the heart, reduces depression and makes you healthier. WHAT A DELIGHT TO DOOORMIIIIR! ”, Gómez wrote, in the text that he accompanied by four natural photographs.