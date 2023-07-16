New World TV Group will broadcast the Bundesliga in 22 French-speaking African countries – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click

Bundesliga International has entered into a broadcasting agreement with New World TV to broadcast the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 in French and selected local languages ​​for the next three seasons. The agreement, which will officially take shape at the start of the 2023-24 season, covers 22 French-speaking countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

As part of the deal, New World TV will hold the non-exclusive pay-TV rights to broadcast the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, as well as the German Super Cup which takes place at the start of each season between the league winner and that of the cup, and the play-off matches of the Bundesliga which take place at the end of each season.

In its home market of Togo, New World TV has also acquired the free-to-air rights to the Bundesliga by committing to broadcast one game per league day on its local sports channel, giving fans across the country the opportunity to watch the best of German football.

In addition, New World TV will work with the League and its partners to develop and implement a localized content strategy, including programs in local languages ​​such as Lingala, Wolof, Bambara, Dioula and Ewe, and other actions to enable stronger engagement with football fans across francophone sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are delighted to join forces with our new and ambitious partner New World TV, as part of our multi-faceted localized approach. In addition to broadcasting in several local African languages, New World TV offers a new perspective and expands our offer to fans in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa,” commented Peer Naubert, Marketing Director of Bundesliga International. He adds: “The Bundesliga is the fastest growing league on the continent, and with more opportunities to see it, as well as a presence on a wide range of digital and social media. We are committed to serving football fans in Africa in the best possible way and bringing them closer to their favorite stars”.

For his part, the managing director of New World TV, Nimonka Kolani affirmed that with the obtaining of the rights of the Bundesliga, New World TV will now broadcast one of the most prestigious national football championships in the world.

This major new partnership strengthens our position as one of the continent’s leading sports channels covering the biggest international football competitions. We look forward to working with the Bundesliga International team to bring our subscribers the best moments and twists from Germany every week,” he said.

Bundesliga International is a wholly owned subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga responsible for connecting and inspiring football fans around the world. It is the first professional football league in Germany.

