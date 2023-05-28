Home » At least one dead in heavy airstrikes on Kiev
At least one dead in heavy airstrikes on Kiev

“Explosions in Kiev,” said Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Sunday morning via Telegram. Air defense shot down at least 40 drones, according to the city’s military command. A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman injured by falling parts, Klitschko said.

The attack came in two waves at dawn on the last Sunday in May, when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of the city’s official founding 1,541 years ago, according to official Ukrainian figures. This day is usually marked with street festivals, live concerts and exhibitions. Events are also planned for this year, albeit on a smaller scale.

According to official information, several districts of Kiev were affected by the night attacks, including the historic district of Pechersk. Kiev is by far the largest city in Ukraine, with around three million people living in it. In the past few days, Russia has intensified its attacks again in view of the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.

