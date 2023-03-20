Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic faces a lengthy ban after being charged with violent and improper conduct following his red card in Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United.

The Football Association said the standard punishment for the charge was “clearly insufficient” after the Serbia striker pushed referee Chris Kavanagh.

Manager Marco Silva has also been charged with abusive behaviour towards match officials, as well as improper conduct for allegedly throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee.

And the club has landed an additional charge of failing to control its players in the Old Trafford encounter.

