Italy was beaten by Uruguay in the final of the Under-20 World Cup

The Under 20 men’s national football team was beaten 1-0 by Uruguay in the final of the World Cup, played on the night between Sunday and Monday in La Plata, Argentina. The goal that decided the match was scored with five minutes remaining by Uruguayan forward Luciano Rodriguez. For Italy, however, it was the best performance ever in an Under-20 World Cup, given that in past editions they had never gone beyond third place. Its striker, Cesare Casadei, was also both the top scorer of the tournament with 7 goals and the best player ever; goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches was instead voted best in his role.

