Live Broadcast April 8 News Mediterranean Cup U13 quarter-finals, China‘s only team Zhou Tiejiu Teng (formerly Yixing La Liga) tied 1-1 with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid U13 in regular time, 5-6 in penalty shootout The ball lost to the opponent and stopped the quarterfinals! ! !

In the opening 20 seconds, Feng Xianchen took the ball into the penalty area and scored to complete the blitz! Then Atletico moved back a goal! In the final stage of the game, Zhang Lindong hit the crossbar and missed the lore! ! A 1-1 draw in regular time! ! In the end, Zhou Tiejiu Teng lost to Atletico Madrid 5-6 in the penalty shootout! !



Local Spanish fans and Atletico Madrid U13 players applauded and cheered Zhou Tiejiu Teng’s players. Atletico Madrid players collectively chanted Zhou Tiejiu Teng’s team name on the bus to express their respect. The Moroccan team that had lost to Zhou Tiejiuteng even lined up at the entrance of the hotel to welcome them!

