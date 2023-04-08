Home Sports It’s an honor to be defeated!Zhou Tiejiu Teng lost 5-6 in penalty shootout to Atletico Madrid U13. Opponents applauded and shouted team name + lined up|Zhou Tiejiuteng|Penalty shootout|Atletico Madrid|Atletico Madrid_Mobile NetEase
Sports

It’s an honor to be defeated!Zhou Tiejiu Teng lost 5-6 in penalty shootout to Atletico Madrid U13. Opponents applauded and shouted team name + lined up|Zhou Tiejiuteng|Penalty shootout|Atletico Madrid|Atletico Madrid_Mobile NetEase

by admin
It’s an honor to be defeated!Zhou Tiejiu Teng lost 5-6 in penalty shootout to Atletico Madrid U13. Opponents applauded and shouted team name + lined up|Zhou Tiejiuteng|Penalty shootout|Atletico Madrid|Atletico Madrid_Mobile NetEase

Open Netease News to view wonderful pictures

Live Broadcast April 8 News Mediterranean Cup U13 quarter-finals, China‘s only team Zhou Tiejiu Teng (formerly Yixing La Liga) tied 1-1 with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid U13 in regular time, 5-6 in penalty shootout The ball lost to the opponent and stopped the quarterfinals! ! !

In the opening 20 seconds, Feng Xianchen took the ball into the penalty area and scored to complete the blitz! Then Atletico moved back a goal! In the final stage of the game, Zhang Lindong hit the crossbar and missed the lore! ! A 1-1 draw in regular time! ! In the end, Zhou Tiejiu Teng lost to Atletico Madrid 5-6 in the penalty shootout! !

It's an honor to be defeated!Zhou Tiejiu Teng lost 5-6 in the penalty shootout to Atletico Madrid U13 opponents applauded and shouted the team name + lined up

Open Netease News to view more videos

It’s an honor to be defeated!Zhou Tiejiu Teng lost 5-6 in the penalty shootout to Atletico Madrid U13 opponents applauded and shouted the team name + lined up

Zhang Lindong vs Atletico Madrid personal highlights↓

Local Spanish fans and Atletico Madrid U13 players applauded and cheered Zhou Tiejiu Teng’s players. Atletico Madrid players collectively chanted Zhou Tiejiu Teng’s team name on the bus to express their respect. The Moroccan team that had lost to Zhou Tiejiuteng even lined up at the entrance of the hotel to welcome them!

Dong Lu’s thoughts after the game↓

See also  The girls of l'Etoile after the four podiums won in Riccione for the national teams

You may also like

ZSC coach Marc Crawford doesn’t have to worry...

The World Chess Championship without the world champion

Last month! PS+ collection will be offline on...

Stefan Effenberg criticizes Hermann Gerland for Whiskey-Cola in...

Subotić, the importance of his interview with Arte...

Football in Germany, many talents are lost in...

8 reasons why a dog improves our lives

University recruitment of physical education teachers requires Olympic...

Top game in Heidenheim: FC St. Pauli can...

NBA, the playoff race: everything decided in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy