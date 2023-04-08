The last 20 years have been characterized by enormous technological progress. First of all we recall the advent of social networks (including for example Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, the most recent Tik Tok and so on), and then move on to the introduction of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV+, Paramount Channel, Disney Plus and so on and so forth.

However, one of the most epochal changes is the introduction of smartphones, which have marked a step of no return compared to the past, allowing the most diverse daily activities to be carried out with the use of applications (or apps).

Like any positive thing, even smartphones cannot avoid presenting a negative side of the coin. One of the most recurring problems in the use of smartphones is in fact the danger to health, especially at eye level. In fact, more than ever today, we spend so many hours in front of the screens of our smartphones (without considering notebooks, tablets and so on and so forth).

Prolonged use of smartphone screens can in fact irreparably lead to dry eyes, which is a problem that we absolutely want to avoid. In addition to this, screens consequently lead to the production of free radicals, which can lead to real damage to the retina, as well as carrying the risk of vision disorders.

One of the remedies mainly recommended in this case is the use of eye drops, possibly based on chamomile or similar substances, which are able to soothe the discomfort and burning caused by prolonged use of the screen.

Side effects

The negative effects deriving from excessive use of smartphones (and technological devices in general) are not limited only to visual disturbances, unfortunately: another of the problems deriving from an excessive use of these devices consists in disorders related to the musculoskeletal system. In fact, it often happens that, using smartphones and notebooks, incorrect and not at all physiological postures are used.

Using the mouse can also lead to a tendonitis, which of course we want to avoid. Furthermore, the blue light of all devices equipped with screens leads to a real interruption of the production of melatonin in the brain, and this can seriously alter the regular alternation of the sleep-wake rhythm.

It is precisely for this reason that, for some years now, the main manufacturers have introduced a Night mode (or Reading, if you prefer) which is able to attenuate this blue light, in order to rest your eyes and avoid these side effects.