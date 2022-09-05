Home Sports It’s not a bad thing for the Knicks to not get Mitchell, at least keep the draft right jqknews
On September 5th, Beijing time, it was disappointing that the Knicks failed to get Mitchell, but experts believe that this is not a bad thing for the Knicks.

Not being able to get Mitchell is unpleasant, but there are three benefits.

1. The Knicks won’t have a high ceiling if they get Mitchell. Their strength will increase, but far from the standard of the first-class power team in the East.

2. The Knicks don’t have to risk five picks. At the beginning, we couldn’t talk about it, mainly because of the draft rights issue, and the Knicks didn’t want to pay too much. The Cavaliers paid the price for five draft picks, and the Knicks kept it.

3. Getting Mitchell will hurt Jaylen Bronson’s side. If he comes, it will steal the ball from Bronson. Even if the two can coexist peacefully, the Knicks won’t have a high ceiling.

In summary, the Knicks can not get Mitchell is not a bad thing. (Angkor)

