“It’s not safe, I’d be afraid to let my children grow up here” – breaking latest news

The outburst on social media: «Milan? It’s not safe at all and when you have young children, these are things you have to deal with”

«I’m in love with Milan but it has become an unworthy city from which I sometimes feel I have to escape». Giulia Amodio, wife of Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi, is originally from Cesena but lives in Milan for love. She is already Ludovica’s mother and soon she will give birth to her second son; «Baby L», so she calls him and waits for him on social networks. Precisely on Instagram, where lady Sensi is followed by almost 130,000 followers, but a few days ago she vented by emphasizing some security issues that he has found in the city where he has lived for years now.

«Milan is a complete city in which you never feel alone. I fell in love with it and for me it is perhaps the most beautiful city to live in. I hate loneliness, not knowing what to do, I can’t get bored and the great thing is that wherever you live you just need to go down the street to have bars, restaurants, parks, shops… everything is there! Today, however, I would be really afraid to raise my children here – ruled Amodio -. It has become an unworthy city that I sometimes feel I have to escape from. It’s not safe at all, and when you have young children, that’s something you have to deal with.”

These are the words entrusted to social networks less than a month after the birth of the second child. However, it is not the first time that Amodio relies on his Instagram profile to express some kind of malaise; some time ago, for example, after several heavy criticisms rained down on her husband (which resulted in insults), she condemned those insults received and replied to the offenses that she too had received unjustifiably and by reflex: «It’s really difficult to understand how some people manage to be so stupid, rude, insensitive, mean, disrespectful, incredibly ignorant all at the same time. I hope one thing, that you receive the same treatment squared (not for anything else but so that you can realize how incredibly stupid you are) ».

