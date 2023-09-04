Home » “It’s not safe, I’d be afraid to let my children grow up here” – breaking latest news
Sports

“It’s not safe, I’d be afraid to let my children grow up here” – breaking latest news

by admin
“It’s not safe, I’d be afraid to let my children grow up here” – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The outburst on social media: «Milan? It’s not safe at all and when you have young children, these are things you have to deal with”

«I’m in love with Milan but it has become an unworthy city from which I sometimes feel I have to escape». Giulia Amodio, wife of Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi, is originally from Cesena but lives in Milan for love. She is already Ludovica’s mother and soon she will give birth to her second son; «Baby L», so she calls him and waits for him on social networks. Precisely on Instagram, where lady Sensi is followed by almost 130,000 followers, but a few days ago she vented by emphasizing some security issues that he has found in the city where he has lived for years now.

«Milan is a complete city in which you never feel alone. I fell in love with it and for me it is perhaps the most beautiful city to live in. I hate loneliness, not knowing what to do, I can’t get bored and the great thing is that wherever you live you just need to go down the street to have bars, restaurants, parks, shops… everything is there! Today, however, I would be really afraid to raise my children here – ruled Amodio -. It has become an unworthy city that I sometimes feel I have to escape from. It’s not safe at all, and when you have young children, that’s something you have to deal with.”

These are the words entrusted to social networks less than a month after the birth of the second child. However, it is not the first time that Amodio relies on his Instagram profile to express some kind of malaise; some time ago, for example, after several heavy criticisms rained down on her husband (which resulted in insults), she condemned those insults received and replied to the offenses that she too had received unjustifiably and by reflex: «It’s really difficult to understand how some people manage to be so stupid, rude, insensitive, mean, disrespectful, incredibly ignorant all at the same time. I hope one thing, that you receive the same treatment squared (not for anything else but so that you can realize how incredibly stupid you are) ».

See also  Inter, all the numbers to hope for a scudetto comeback

September 4, 2023 (change September 4, 2023 | 18:42)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Belgian Lotto Ends 12-Year Partnership with Ridley, Joins...

Bundesliga: Impeccable Salzburg not completely satisfied

Spencer Torkelson’s Solo Homer Lifts Detroit Tigers to...

2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL...

Chinese Sports: The Wind Comes from the East...

Dodgers Rookie Bobby Miller Shines in 3-1 Win...

Rokas Jokubaitis: “Jasikevicius is an incredible coach; he...

Ulsan Hyundai Wins 2023 Shanghai Tomorrow Star Champions...

the selection of Bastien Chalureau, convicted of racist...

Ecuador Gears Up for South American Qualifier Against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy