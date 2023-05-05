Home » It’s over at the end of the year: Eintracht President Fischer before resigning early
It’s over at the end of the year: Eintracht President Fischer before resigning early

It's over at the end of the year: Eintracht President Fischer before resigning early

Status: 05/05/2023 07:59 a.m

Apparently, an era will soon end at Eintracht Frankfurt. As several media reports, Peter Fischer will vacate his post as President at the end of the year.

The eighth term will probably be his last: Peter Fischer will resign as President of Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the year and make his post available. This is reported by the picture and the kicker. Accordingly, a new president is to be elected at the next general meeting in January 2024.

Beck is to become Fischer’s successor

The reasons for Fischer’s premature departure after more than 23 years at the helm of the club are not known. There is also no official confirmation from Hessen. However, this should be done in a timely manner.

The successor to Fischer, who has been President of Eintracht Frankfurt since 2000 and only re-elected last September was supposed to be Matthias Beck. The 52-year-old is currently already a member of the Board of Directors.

