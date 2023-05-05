Home » Milan turns blue for the Napoli – Lombardia party
Milan turns blue for the Napoli – Lombardia party

Milan turns blue for the Napoli – Lombardia party

Fireworks in Piazza Duomo for the celebrations

(ANSA) – MILAN, 04 MAY – The party for Napoli’s victory of the Scudetto has also broken out in Milan. After the draw with Udinese which crowned Napoli champions of Italy, the celebrations began with lots of fireworks exploded in Piazza Duomo where many Napoli fans arrived, as does not even happen on New Year’s Eve.

But it’s not just Piazza Duomo that has turned blue for Naples’ third title. Even in other parts of the city, starting from Corso Buenos Aires, you can hear the horns of celebrating cars. (HANDLE).

