Since 2010, FIFA has successfully predicted the national team to win the World Cup: a record for EA Sports’ football simulation.

Argentina’s victory sent a country and the entire football community into raptures, which gathered around what, according to many, can be recognized as the best player of all time. But France’s defeat means that another record, in addition to Messi’s impressive ones, is put on record: that of FIFA. The EA Sports series, in fact, had correctly predicted that the cup would end up in the hands of the Seleccion, and it’s not the first time.

The Path of Argentina —

A few days before the start of the World Cup, EA Sports had simulated the entire tournament, and the prediction of Argentina’s victory had caused a stir. Messi – who was also correctly predicted as the best player of the tournament – ​​was cheered on by most of the world, even here in Italy where we once again had to settle for being mere spectators, but the prediction certainly seemed rather ambitious, especially if you think of the transalpine battleship. According to the simulation, Argentina would have won against France, but they would have done so 1-0 and above all during the semi-finals: the final would instead have been played against Brazil, with Neymar and his partners also defeated 1-0 .

FIFA da record —

The Argentines should have beaten Denmark 2-0 as soon as they got out of the group stage (Eriksen and his teammates instead said goodbye, surprisingly, much earlier) and, immediately after, the Netherlands – another spot-on forecast, albeit once again , with a narrow 1-0 victory in FIFA 23. Messi’s prediction as top scorer was shattered by Mbappé’s hat-trick in the grand final, but the game had correctly predicted Emiliano Martinez as the Golden Glove. With this prediction, which has now become tradition, EA Sports rises to four predictions in a row that have been successful: in 2010 it had anticipated the victory of Spain, in 2014 that of Germany and in 2018 that of France. If it is true that this will be the last edition edited by Electronic Arts, which separated from FIFA a few months ago, it will certainly be appropriate to pay attention to the next predictions of the developers, given the very solid roadmap.