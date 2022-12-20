The film titan fallen from grace Harvey Weinstein was convicted of three counts of sexual assault that occurred, in and around Hollywood at the height of his powers. A Los Angeles jury met for two weeks before deeming the producer of “Shakespeare in Love” guilty of three acts of sexual assault.

The former Hollywood producer was found guilty of rape and two sexual assaults, nearly half of the charges for which he was being prosecuted by four women. After two weeks of deliberation, jurors found him guilty on all charges brought by the first of four accusers. They found him not guilty on the charges of a second woman and did not deliver a verdict on the charges brought by the other two.

The former ‘king’ of cinema, 70, who produced award-winning hits such as “Pulp Fiction” o “The Artist”, was previously sentenced in New York in 2020 to 23 years in prison for similar acts. During this retrial, four women who testified anonymously accused the producer in detail of forcing them to have sex in hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013. A fifth ultimately refused to testify. After weeks of harrowing hearings, often interrupted by sobbing plaintiffs, the prosecution painted il signor Weinstein as an all-powerful ogre, whose stranglehold on Hollywood—the films he’s produced have received more than 330 Academy Award nominations and 81 statuettes—has long kept his victims from speaking, for fear of repercussions for their careers.