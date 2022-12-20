Home World Usa, Weinstein guilty of 3 counts of sexual assault
World

Usa, Weinstein guilty of 3 counts of sexual assault

by admin
Usa, Weinstein guilty of 3 counts of sexual assault

The film titan fallen from grace Harvey Weinstein was convicted of three counts of sexual assault that occurred, in and around Hollywood at the height of his powers. A Los Angeles jury met for two weeks before deeming the producer of “Shakespeare in Love” guilty of three acts of sexual assault.

The former Hollywood producer was found guilty of rape and two sexual assaults, nearly half of the charges for which he was being prosecuted by four women. After two weeks of deliberation, jurors found him guilty on all charges brought by the first of four accusers. They found him not guilty on the charges of a second woman and did not deliver a verdict on the charges brought by the other two.

The former ‘king’ of cinema, 70, who produced award-winning hits such as “Pulp Fiction” o “The Artist”, was previously sentenced in New York in 2020 to 23 years in prison for similar acts. During this retrial, four women who testified anonymously accused the producer in detail of forcing them to have sex in hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013. A fifth ultimately refused to testify. After weeks of harrowing hearings, often interrupted by sobbing plaintiffs, the prosecution painted il signor Weinstein as an all-powerful ogre, whose stranglehold on Hollywood—the films he’s produced have received more than 330 Academy Award nominations and 81 statuettes—has long kept his victims from speaking, for fear of repercussions for their careers.

You may also like

Weinstein trial in Los Angeles, the jury reaches...

Qatargate, Eva Kaili’s confession: “I knew about Panzeri’s...

The investigation team may recommend that Trump be...

Euroscandal like wildfire, the Commission is also involved

Hong Kong adds 16,023 confirmed cases and 40...

Assault on the US Capitol: Trump referred for...

El Paso, Texas declares state of emergency as...

“Convictions immediately”: the threat of the head of...

Peru, Italian tourists awaiting repatriation: “We’re fine”

Putin-Lukashenko, defense pact. Minsk deploys new Russian missiles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy