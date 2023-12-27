ITTF year-end rankings: China Table Tennis takes first place in four categories – Sports – China Industry Network

China’s National Table Tennis Team Dominates ITTF Year-End Rankings

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced the final (52nd week) world rankings for 2023, and once again, China’s national table tennis team has taken the top spots in four categories.

In the women’s singles category, Sun Yingsha maintained her first-place position with a significant lead, thanks to her outstanding performance throughout the year. Sun Yingsha secured seven singles championships in 2023, including the Durban World Table Tennis Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games, earning a total of 8550 points. Wang Yidi and Wang Manyu ranked second and third, respectively, with their impressive achievements in various competitions.

As for the men’s singles, Fan Zhendong maintained his position as the number one player in the world for the fourth consecutive year. He secured four singles championships in 2023, contributing to his top ranking. Wang Chuqin and “Evergreen” Ma Long claimed second and third place, showcasing China’s dominance in this category.

In doubles, Chinese pairs also made a strong showing, with Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha taking the top spots in men’s doubles and mixed doubles, respectively.

The ITTF year-end rankings demonstrate China’s continued dominance in the world of table tennis, solidifying the country’s reputation as a powerhouse in this sport.

(Gong Xuewen)

