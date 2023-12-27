ASRock motherboards are the first to support Windows 11’s Dynamic Lighting feature in response to the standardized RGB ecosystem

ASRock Launches MCU Beta Update for Motherboards to Support Windows 11 Dynamic Lighting

ASRock has made the exciting announcement that it is the first to launch an MCU Beta update that will enable its motherboards to support the built-in RGB dynamic lighting function of the Microsoft Windows 11 system. This new update comes with a few caveats, however. It is important to note that enabling the Windows 11 Dynamic Lighting function is mutually exclusive with ASRock’s own Polychrome RGB and third-party RGB software. Attempting to use all three simultaneously may lead to unexpected system problems.

In order to take advantage of this new feature, users must ensure that their operating system is updated to the Windows 11 23H2 version and download the MCU firmware update from the ASRock official website. If conflicts with other software arise, users are advised to turn off the Dynamic Lighting function of the Windows service.

It’s worth mentioning that the Dynamic Lighting feature is currently in the Beta stage, which means it may come with additional bugs. However, ASRock has provided a solution; users can execute the “UpdateFW” executable file located in the “Restore_to_PreviousFW” folder to restore the previous version of firmware.

In conclusion, while the prospect of utilizing the system’s built-in Dynamic Lighting function is exciting, users are advised to exercise caution. It may be prudent to wait until major brands support and release software updates before fully embracing this new feature.

Source: asrock.com

