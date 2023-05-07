Home » Ivan Basso is the new Lime Ambassador
Ivan Basso is the new Lime Ambassador

Ivan Basso is the new Lime Ambassador

The cycling icon, together with his team EOLO KOMETA and Lime join forces to promote the correct use of shared vehicles with the aim of building a more sustainable urban future

On the occasion of the start of the Giro d’Italia, Lime, the world leader in shared electric micro-mobility, and EOLO KOMETA, the Italian professional cycling team, announce that Ivan Basso will be Lime Ambassador in Italy for 2023, with the aim of promoting culture road safety and sustainable mobility.

Among the best known and most loved cyclists in Europe, already two times winner of the Giro d’Italia in 2006 and 2010, Ivan Basso has also climbed the podium twice in the Tour de France (2004 and 2005). He is currently the Team Manager of EOLO KOMETA and has the goal of giving back to cycling and to his team what cycling has taught him. It is with the same spirit that the collaboration between EOLO KOMETA and Lime was born to promote and encourage the culture of mobility aimed at road safety education and sustainability, involving Ivan Basso as the protagonist.

Furthermore, for the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, scheduled from 6 to 28 May 2023, Lime will provide the team with scooters that will help athletes and staff in their movements between one race and another, creating a bridge between the world of micromobility in sharing and that of cycling. Lime will thus support the professionals during the difficult challenges of a route that has 21 stages, from Abruzzo to the final one in Rome, with the runway at the Fori Imperiali, over 3,400 km and 51,400 meters in altitude overall.

“I took part in the Giro d’Italia for the first time in 1999 and since then many things have changed in cycling and in the way one can enjoy a ride. A constant, however, is road safety that cyclists and all users must observe, without being a danger to themselves and to others. Because the road belongs to everyone and anyone who wants to enjoy it must respect and be respected.” Ivan Basso, EOLO KOMETA Team Manager. “Even though cycling, per se, is carbon-free, this year, as a team, we want to go one step further and continue to reduce the Giro’s carbon footprint. We believe that Lime electric scooters and bicycles are a great alternative to cars and allow people to move faster. This partnership is also a message to show that micromobility can be used in many different ways, not just in urban areas and in support of all.”

Fran Contador, General Manager EOLO KOMETA: “I am particularly happy to have reached this agreement with Lime because it is perfectly in line with the way of working of the Alberto Contador Foundation and our Team in the desire to make our cities more sustainable by reducing as much as possible the use of motor vehicles. Electric bicycles and scooters go in this direction and for this reason I really hope that this is the first of a lasting and satisfactory agreement for all”.

Matteo Cioffi, General Manager Lime: “Lime is enthusiastic about the collaboration with EOLO KOMETA, no one better than a professional cycling team can encourage citizens to leave private cars and choose sustainable modes of transport. And while every day more and more people choose bicycles and scooters for systematic travel, together with the EOLO KOMETA team we will work to increase awareness of road safety and respectful behavior of other users of public space”.

