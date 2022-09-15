A day full of satisfactions last Sunday for the Cf suspension center of Ivrea at the test of the Italian speed championship in the off-road category. On the track of the Bernardo Seletto racetrack in Veglio, in the province of Biella, the Ivrea team obtained seven first places, as well as a second and third position

Starting from the highest place on the podium, the pilot Luca Costa finished the test in front of everyone in both the A and A1 classes, also managing to win the special Best show category, as well as the prize for best Suzuki motorized car. At an absolute level, however, the Ivorian driver obtained a sixth place overall. Another first place for a pilot of the Cf Suspension Center of Ivrea is that of the crew made up of Lanfranchini-Panizza, who managed to finish in front of everyone in class B1, thanks to a great test, while at the absolute level it was instead due settle for a very good third place.

The performances of both Luca Righelli and Silvio Peretto were also very good, who respectively won the A3 class, despite having had a mechanical problem during the various tests and B1, with the latter not being able to hit the podium. at an absolute level, settling for fourth place. Moving on to second place, the silver medal goes to the neck of Alberto Bonino, who was good at finishing second in class B2.