ISSOGNE. Winning debut, Sunday 4, for the guest Ivrea soccer team, in the first official match of the season valid for the Italian Promotion Cup, of the newly promoted Colleretto G. Pedanea on the Issogne pitch. The game started immediately at a high pace and with intense competition on both sides. Already at 6 ‘of the first half a free-kick by Dotelli from Ivrea goes high over the crossbar. Colleretto’s response is immediate: at 11 ‘an insidious shot is deflected in aerobatics by Cantele. Four minutes pass and Scala, Ivrea’s defender, misses the goal of the face-to-face advantage with Bono, Colleretto’s goalkeeper. The goal is in the air and on 17 ‘Alessandro Actis Perino, after a breakaway that started almost in midfield, bags the 1-0 ball for Ivrea. Colleretto collects his ideas and at 24 ‘a great shot from outside the box seriously engages the orange goalkeeper. At 31 ‘another punishment by Dotelli puts Costa, a new acquisition by Ivrea, in a position to touch his head missing the doubling and at 38’ the foot of the orange number 10 throws Matteo Bonaccorsi in goal, also thanks to an oversight of the yellow and blue defense.

Colleretto’s stubborn reaction shatters against the solid defense of the opponents. The referee awards one minute of injury time and then whistles the end of the first half. Return to the field for the second half without substitutions on both sides and in the 3 ‘a shot by Amoruso del Colleretto is saved by Cantele. Ivrea starts to press again and a percussion, at 11 ‘, by Dotelli on the left wing ends with the ball on the bottom. Colleretto also becomes more strenuous and at 16 ‘Mantoan lacks support on the net with the goal almost unguarded. AT 27 ‘it is the Colleretto goalkeeper who thwarts a threat by removing the ball from the head of Actis Perino well primed by the omnipresent Dotelli. Eight minutes pass and it is again Actis Perino who throws himself on the left wing, passes to the newly entered De Masi who, alone in front of the goalkeeper, is saved by the excellent Bono the ball of the possible 3-0. Last thrill of the match face to face, at 43 ‘, by Davide Soster del Colleretto with Cantele who manages to neutralize the trap. At 94 ‘the triple whistle of Mr. Scidà marks the end of a match that can still be defined as running-in for the two teams, with a more experienced Ivrea and a Colleretto who still has to find the pace of the new category.

“We saw something positive and something negative,” said Domenico Cerbone, Colleretto’s sporting director at the end of the race. «It’s normal at the seasonal debut when the points start to count. The team is there but many young people have never played in promotion and our goal is to grow so that many of our players can cover more roles, since we do not have a junior sector. Next Sunday we will play against Lucento in the first championship, a difficult match against one of the most popular teams ». Satisfaction expressed Davide Costa of Ivrea: «We reached our goal which was to work on the game and not score goals. It was a good test because there were so many exes on the other side and we are happy with the result. We are ready to face the first of the championship, next Sunday, at Rivarolese’s home ». –