It is the 198th day of the war. Mattia Sorbi, an Italian freelance journalist, was injured near Kherson, Ukraine. Instead, the driver of the car he was traveling in died, ended up on a mine. Sorbi is hospitalized in a hospital controlled by Russian soldiers: “I’m fine, I’m safe,” he reassured on Facebook. While there is an exchange of accusations between Russians and Ukrainians on the affair: “A provocation by the Kiev intelligence to accuse Russia,” they say from Moscow. Meanwhile, a new blackout in Energodar, the city that hosts the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, at the center of the fighting for weeks. “For a short time the energy suppliers were happy with the restoration of the electricity supply,” warned Mayor Dmytro Orlov. In recent days, the supply of electricity and water to Energodar had been cut off following a raid in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant. Last night, on the death of Queen Elizabeth, Zelensky joined the messages of condolence: «It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I offer sincere condolences to the royal family ».

Meanwhile, the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, during a visit to Albania stressed that “there is great concern for the war, Italy continues to maintain great support in Kiev and believes it is necessary to maintain strong pressure through sanctions to overcome this unfortunate warlike situation in Russia ». On the energy level “there is a need for a collective rethinking – he added – and therefore it is important that the European Union has decided to reduce dependence on the same sources”. In this regard, black smoke on the price cap at the price of Russian gas in the EU: the decision is postponed to one of the two summits of the heads of state and government in October. Meanwhile, after having collapsed to 193 euros on the hypothesis of an agreement, the price of gas in Amsterdam goes back to 221 euros per MWh.

Background – Russkij Mir becomes doctrine, Putin approves the philosophy of the “Russian world“

The story – Putin takes command in camouflage among the troops

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Updates hour by hour

23.26 – Zelensky: from September 1st, a thousand square km of territory has been freed

“As part of ongoing defense operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement has continued, there are new results. In total, more than a thousand square kilometers of our territory have been freed since September 1st ». Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his usual evening video message. “I am grateful to everyone who made it possible. I am grateful to the army, intelligence officers and special services for every Ukrainian flag that has been hoisted in recent days,” he added.