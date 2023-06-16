Ja Morant banned for 25 games by NBA after video showing gunshot

Status: 06/16/2023 6:30 p.m

Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games by the NBA. The star player from the Memphis Grizzlies had repeatedly posed in a video with a gun.

As the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Friday (June 16, 2023), the penalty for “conduct damaging to the league” applies immediately to the first 25 games of the coming season. The 23-year-old American is also not allowed to take part in any league or team activities, including preparation games, until the sentence expires.

Morant “deliberately and clearly displayed a weapon on May 13” while “sitting in a car with several other people,” the verdict said. The professional swung the firearm, although he knew that the moment was being streamed live on Instagram. He was immediately suspended by his team.

NBA Commissioner Silver on Ja Morant: “Potential for imitation worrying”

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s behavior is of particular concern. Under the circumstances, we believe a 25-game suspension is appropriate and make it clear that reckless and irresponsible conduct involving guns will not be tolerated,” said the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“Ja Morant’s decision to wield a gun again on social media is alarming and troubling given his similar behavior in March, for which he was previously suspended for eight games,” said NBA boss Adam Silver. For Morant, “basketball must now take a back seat. Before he returns, he must develop and implement a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior,” said Silver.

Already the second incident with a weapon

In the first incident in March, Morant posed with a gun at a Denver nightclub, apparently intoxicated, according to the NBA. The incident was also broadcast in a video stream. The NBA then sentenced the professional to an eight-game ban without pay. He had promised that such behavior would not be repeated and started therapy. “My words may not mean much at the moment, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I am determined to keep working on myself.”

Police visit after cryptic posts

At the end of May, after Morant’s cryptic posts on social media, the police felt compelled to visit the 23-year-old at home and see if everything was right, as ESPN reported. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee then gave the all-clear that the player was fine.