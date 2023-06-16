Home » Opera La Fanciulla Del West at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo – MONDO MODA
Opera La Fanciulla Del West at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo

Opera La Fanciulla Del West at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo

Based on the story The Girl of the Golden West by David Belasco, a melodrama that helped shape the imagination of the Old West – even influencing the Hollywood western genre -, Girl is a work by the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini with a libretto by Guelfo Civinini and Carlo Zangarini.
The Girl from the West tells the story of Minnie, who owns a saloon in the western United States. Amidst the gold rush, Minnie becomes the focal point of a plot involving love, courage and betrayal. In a scenario of a mining camp in which bandits, oppressed workers, a cruel sheriff and a single woman with a very strong character experience issues such as love, longing, harassment, justice and, finally, forgiveness. Musically, this late opera is among the composer’s most inspired “Puccinian” productions, which makes use of various rhythmic and melodic motifs that refer to the local couleur of the American Wild West.
The new montage has Roberto Minczuk in the musical direction, while Carla Camurati assumes the scenic direction. Renato Theobaldo is responsible for the scenography, Wagner Pinto takes care of the light design, Ronaldo Fraga is responsible for the costumes, bringing a mix between Old West style and contemporary and Brazilian references. Ronaldo Zero works as an assistant director.
In the cast, on the 14th, 16th, 19th and 22nd, are: Martina Serafin, Minnie; Licio Bruno, Jack Rance; Gustavo Lopez Manzitti, Dick Johnson; and, on the 15th, 18th and 21st: Daniela Tabernig, Minnie; Homero Velho, Jack Rance and Enrique Bravo, Dick Johnson.
Divided into three acts, La Fanciulla gained great popularity when released in 1910 at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.
The production will have seven dates: 07/14, 07/15, 07/16, 07/18, 07/19, 07/21 and 07/22.
ticket from R＄ 12 to R＄ 158 (whole) and duration of 180 minutes.

