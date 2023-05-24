Home » Ja Morant, creepy farewell message. Then cancelled
Ja Morant fans are alarmed by a cryptic message shared on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted. Morant, star of the Memphis Grizzlies, has dedicated words of love to his family before concluding with a simple “goodbye”.

The message was quickly deleted from the All-Star star’s Instagram page just minutes after it was posted. However, screenshots of the post were shared everywhere, sparking concerns and prayers from his supporters. Morant posted four different Instagram stories, with tributes dedicated to his mother, father and daughter, before sharing his farewell message.

It’s unclear if the post represents a farewell to social media or if there’s something much more serious behind it.

