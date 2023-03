This number must make Pilsen’s coaches’ heads spin. The Škoda hockey players had to wait 11 games for the numerical advantage of one man in the field to be used. But they broke the curse at the right moment, only in the 45th, Jakub Pour used a classic power play in overtime. Thanks to the 2:1 victory, the West Bohemians extended their season at least until Tuesday, when the decisive fifth duel of the preliminaries of the playoffs is played on the Liberec ice.

