Marcell Jacobs in the footsteps of Usain Bolt. The blue sprinter, Olympic champion of the 100 and 4X100 in Tokyo, has signed a long-term agreement with Puma, the same technical supplier of the Jamaican legend. The debut, with the new brand, will take place on Saturday at the Orlen Cup in Lodz. “If you can dream it, you can also do it”, the sentence posted on the Instagram profile, in common with his new technical sponsor, Jacobs, who was previously linked to Nike. “We are thrilled to welcome Marcell Jacobs, Usain Bolt’s successor as Olympic 100m champion, to the Puma family,” said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing. “With Marcell Jacobs, Andre de Grasse, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah and many more, Puma has an incredible lineup of athletes heading into some very important track and field events this year and next.”