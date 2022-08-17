The blue triumphs in the final and becomes the fourth man in history to win the European 100 gold after the Olympic one

by our correspondent Andrea Buongiovanni

Marcell Jacobs is back, the king is back. He just took a break, he had to go out of the pits. But after the Olympic titles and the world and European one on the 60 indoors, he also wins the continental gold of the 100 outdoors. Equalizing, with 9 ”95, the record of the show. It is a result that, in the presence of such a champion, may even seem obvious. But that in the history of Italian athletics he had only reached a legend like Pietro Mennea, in Prague 1978. And let’s not say, for heaven’s sake, that the competition was modest: the Gardesano came in fourth place in the seasonal ranking. There was Eugene’s misstep last month, more than justified, given the many troubles in May, June and July. The master of speed, however, remains dressed in blue. There are no discussions. With all due respect to those who have criticized him for some choices in recent weeks. Gentlemen: Jacobs is still there. And how if he is there. In fact, he never left. “It’s my fourth heavy title in a year and a half – he says – I’m still missing one, the outdoor world champion, but next season in Budapest I will immediately have the right opportunity to make up for it”.

FEAR — Monaco also risked turning into a hoax. “At the test blocks on the track before the semifinal – he says – I felt my left calf tighten and harden. I feared the worst. Then, luckily, it was resolved quickly”. Who would have said that, seeing him fly? Before, when the sun has just set, in total relaxation and visibly braking, the third of three semifinals in 10 ”00 (+0.3 m / s), seasonal staff, runs (in the fourth lane). Only Zharnel Hughes, in the first, with 10 ”03, arouses a certain impression. Then, after a couple of hours – complete with continued treatments – we eat the red track in Regupol and the final (+0.1) with silver Hughes in 9 ”99 and compatriot Jeremiah Azu in bronze in 10” 13. Marcell, in his career, only in the magical days of Tokyo did he run (three times) faster … See also Italy-England, Mancini's revolution seeks a happy ending

THE ENVIRONMENT — The Olympiastadion that exudes charm and bubbling with enthusiasm, the temperatures of the Bavarian summer, the overwhelming music and the play of light: what a perfect evening, what a great show. Nicole is also in the stands, arrived from Italy today to enjoy the show: on September 17th she will become Mrs. Jacobs. Marcell equals the primacy of an event that boasts 24 precedents: it was by Hughes himself, when he imposed himself in Berlin 2018. he remains 15/100 from his European record, printed on the occasion of the Japanese Games. But what does it matter? He and the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, who almost simultaneously wins the long with 8.52, are the first of the 12 individual Olympic champions from Tokyo competing in Munich to also win continental gold. “In truth – he admits – I was hoping to do something better, to go below 9” 90. Maybe the calf discomfort slowed me down and in any case I felt better sensations in the semifinals “.

GOOD BUT — The tricolor party is completed by the presence of Chituru Ali among the magnificent eight. The 23-year-old financier from Como, a pupil of Claudio Licciardello, former national record holder of the 400, is second in his semifinal in 10 ”12, preceded by 2/100 by the British Reece Prescod. The time trial is worth the staff, improved by 3/100 and seventh place in the national all-time list, with overtaking against Fabio Cerutti and Lorenzo Patta. Only on two occasions had there been two Azzurri in the final of the queen specialty: in Budapest 1966, with Ippolito Giani fifth and Pasquale Giannattasio eighth and in Barcelona 2010, with Emaneule Di Gregorio seventh and Simone Collio retired. Then Chituru, in the final, loses a bit away, eighth in 10 ”28. But the magical moment of the Italian sprint continues. See also Europeans, Bonucci: "In the national team a joy that hasn't been breathed in years"

DEDICATIONS — “I never thought of having to give up the European Championships – smiles Jacobs – they had become the goal after giving up the World Championships. I dedicate success to those who are with me, but also to those who are against me. It stimulates me. The future ? The relay on Friday with the final on Sunday, a couple of meetings and the wedding. A good program, isn’t it? “.

