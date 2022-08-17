Amir Issaa is the first second generation Italian rapper to have been successful in our country, his debut album Man of prestige he was born in 2005. He grew up in the suburb of Torpignattara, in Rome, by an Egyptian father and an Italian mother. Today, at the age of 43, he has added the passion of the hip hop scholar to rap: he lectures to children in schools and the book was born from this experience. Rap education.