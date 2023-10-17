Attack in Brussels, fans blocked inside the stadium for Belgium and Sweden

0
Moments of fear and dismay at the Brussels stadium when at half-time of the match the visiting Sweden fans learned the news of the terrorist attack which cost the lives of two Swedish citizens present in Brussels to watch the match. The match was postponed, with supporters remaining inside the stadium for two and a half hours, before evacuation operations began around midnight
ATTACK IN BRUSSELS: LIVE UPDATES
