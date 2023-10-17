Roby Facchinetti and his passion for the Pizzo Truffle: When Music Meets Calabrian Gastronomy

Musician Roby Facchinetti recently discovered and fell madly in love with one of Calabria’s culinary treasures: the Pizzo truffle. But, as we will discover, Calabria has much more to offer on a gastronomic level, and Vibo Valentia is the perfect representation of this.

Calabria on the table: A tour of flavors. The Calabrian region is a land rich, not only in breathtaking landscapes, but also in a deep and varied culinary tradition.

‘Nduja: This spicy spreadable sausage is an emblem of Calabrian cuisine. Perfect on crostini or in the preparation of sauces and condiments. Tropea red onion: Sweet and crunchy, this onion is appreciated all over the world. It can be eaten raw in salads, cooked or transformed into delicious jams. Pecorino Crotonese: A mature cheese, with a strong and characteristic flavour, ideal to be enjoyed plain or combined with honey and jams. Pizzo Truffle: And how could we forget it? This chocolate dessert filled with ice cream is a real pleasure for the palate and has also bewitched the heart of Roby Facchinetti.

Vibo Valentia: A feast for the senses. If Calabria is a symphony of flavors, Vibo Valentia is one of his most passionate movements. Here, culinary tradition marries with innovation, giving life to dishes that tell stories of love, sea and land. From the freshness of the fish to the robustness of the local cured meats and cheeses, every meal in Vibo Valentia is a journey.

Vibo Valentia Marina boasts an enviable position: a short distance from Lamezia international airport and the Vibo Pizzo train station, with proximity to connections with the splendid Aeolian Islands.

And for those who want to discover the most beautiful beaches in Calabria, GT Apartment offers the perfect location. It’s not just very close

Conclusion: Calabria, land of pleasure. Roby Facchinetti’s passion for the Pizzo truffle is just a small testimony to the immense culinary richness of Calabria. From Vibo Valentia to its beautiful coasts, this region invites its guests on an unparalleled gastronomic journey. And with GT Apartment as your base, you will have all the comforts to explore, enjoy and make the most of every single moment.

