Jágr was overseas for a write-off, then came a sensational turn. And the substitute was enjoying the bronze age
Jágr was overseas for a write-off, then came a sensational turn. And the substitute was enjoying the bronze age

A bronze medal landed on his neck. From the Olympics in Albertville and then from the World Championships in Prague. The feeling of happiness was mixed with pain for Patrik Augusta, because in the semi-finals of the World Cup, the former ČSFR lost to Finland after separate raids. “It hurts and it will just always hurt,” the son of the coaching legend recalls on the Příklep program about the thirty-year-old disappointment. The absence of Jaromir Jágr, who was fighting overseas for the Stanley Cup, helped him to the championship. That third place in the Olympics was a sensation. “Simply that was the bronze age,” he beams.

