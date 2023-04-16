Home » Jalonen excluded six players from training, including the Zábranský junior. So far, Hertl has apologized overseas from the World Cup
Jalonen excluded six players from training, including the Zábranský junior. So far, Hertl has apologized overseas from the World Cup

The coach of the hockey team, Kari Jalonen, was pleased that his players were able to win the second match of the Euro Hockey Challenge against the Germans, which they played in Frankfurt am Main on Saturday. In an interview with journalists, he praised the players for their attitude in the opening week of the World Cup preparations and admitted that some of their performances made it difficult for him to decide on further changes in the squad.

