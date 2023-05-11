Home » Jalonen in danger? Hadamczik clarified the commotion surrounding the coach of the midfielder
Jalonen in danger? Hadamczik clarified the commotion surrounding the coach of the midfielder

Last February, when he replaced Filip Pešán on the substitution team after the botched Olympics, he signed a contract with the hockey association until the spring of 2025, i.e. until the domestic championships in Prague and Ostrava. And although there were rumors in some media that the Finnish coach Kari Jalonen, who led the Czech Republic to the first medal in ten years at the championship in Tampere last year, could quit after this year’s World Cup, the head of the association Alois Hadamczik strictly rejects it.

