Her successor is Regina Prankl, an experienced physiotherapist and longstanding member of the teaching and research staff at the course.

Since 2010, the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions Upper Austria has been offering a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy in Linz, Steyr and Wels with a total of 96 study places per year. Since then, Eckerstorfer has been the site manager. Prior to that, she was director of what was then the Academy for Physiotherapy for more than ten years.

Prankl has been working full-time on the physiotherapy course in Steyr for 13 years. Before that, she worked for many years as a teaching therapist at the then Academy for Physiotherapy in Steyr and as deputy director. She studied “musculoskeletal physiotherapy” at the Danube University in Krems, completed the special training for teachers in the higher medical-technical service and worked as a freelance physiotherapist in Steyr.

Prankl attaches great importance to the further development of the professional profile of physiotherapists. She was therefore also a member of the board of the Austrian Society for Manual Therapy and representative of Austria in the Education Matters Working Group of the World Confederation for Physical Therapy. The interdisciplinary collaboration on numerous national and international research projects round off Regina Prankl’s high qualification.