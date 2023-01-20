Home Sports James 32+8+9 Fox 31 points, the King narrowly beat the Lakers for 5 consecutive victories-Shangbao Indonesia
James 32+8+9 Fox 31 points, the King narrowly beat the Lakers for 5 consecutive victories-Shangbao Indonesia

January 19, 2023 at 20:33 PM

The Kings narrowly beat the Lakers 116-111, and the Kings won 5 consecutive victories.

[Sina.com]January 19, Beijing time, during the NBA regular season, the Kings narrowly beat the Lakers 116-111, and the Kings won 5 consecutive victories.
Kings (25-18): Fox 31 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, Barnes 20 points and 6 rebounds, Herter 18 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists, Holmes 16 points and 11 rebounds, Murray 10 points and 10 rebounds, Lyle Adams had 10 points and 6 rebounds.
Lakers (20-25): James 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, Westbrook 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Nunn 14 points, Christie 12 points and 3 rebounds, Gabriel 10 points and 6 rebounds, Bryant 8 points and 4 Rebounds, Schroder 5 points and 2 assists.
In this game, Sabonis, the core insider of the Kings, missed due to injury. In the first quarter of the game, James and Westbrook led the team to a 10-point lead. In the second quarter, the Kings had a climax. At the end of the half, the Kings overtook and led by 1 point. In the third quarter of the game, the Kings continued their excellent touch and scored three consecutive points to widen the point difference to double digits. In the final quarter, the Lakers evened the point difference, and the suspense lasted until the last moment. At the critical moment, Barnes won 2+1, and the Kings narrowly beat the Lakers 116-111.

