Bungie has been pretty relaxed lately when it comes to information about Destiny 2: Fall of Light. Just yesterday we reported on the planned build crafting changes, and now the weekly Bungie Blog Post of the Week has arrived, which happens to be another behemoth of a post, full of all sorts of information and details.

If you’ve been hoping for updates on airborne effectiveness, matchmaking, year 3 catalysts, exotics, weapon and armor balance changes, what’s going to happen to balance in the future, and more, this blog pretty much touches on it all in one way or another. But what it did also reveal when one of the biggest events in Destiny 2 will happen: the release date of the new raid.

The Raid of Lightfall will beMarch 10, 2023(the second Friday after Lightfall’s launch) arrives and will be at5:00 PM GMT / 6:00 PM CETopen. There’s no word on the setting or the location it will be based on, though the safe bet is Neptune.

So if you’re planning to go hunting for the elusive World No. 1 champion with your raiding party, be sure to mark this in your calendar.

Finally, the good news is that starting with the next weekly reset (January 24th), Blue Engrams will no longer drop at the soft cap, meaning you won’t be burdened with the dreaded gear filling your postmaster and inventory . Alas!