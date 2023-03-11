LeBron James will be the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2022

In 2022, James will rank first in the world in terms of income among athletes, beating Messi and Ronaldo, Curry is sixth, KD is seventh, and Harden is ninth. James’ total income in 2022 is US$126.9 million, including US$36.9 million in wages and US$90 million in other income, ranking first among athletes in the world. This is also the highest value in a single year in his 20-year career.

The top ten rankings are as follows:

1. LeBron James (basketball)

2. Lionel Messi (football)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

4. Neymar (football)

5. Alvarez (boxing)

6. Stephen Curry (basketball)

7. Kevin Durant (basketball)

8. Federer (tennis)

9. James Harden (basketball)

10. woods (golf)

