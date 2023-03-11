Turmeric is a spice with healing properties, native to South Asia but not everyone should use it.

The curcuma It is a spice with healing properties, native to South Asia and commonly used in Indian, Thai and Indonesian cuisine. It is obtained from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, which belongs to the family ginger.

Turmeric contains a substance called curcumin, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. Curcumin is the main active component of turmeric and is responsible for the distinctive deep yellow color of the spice.

In addition to culinary uses, turmeric has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat a variety of health issues, including gastrointestinal disorders, muscle and joint pain, inflammatory diseases, and even depression.

Recent scientific studies have shown that curcumin may have health benefits including reducing inflammation, protecting the heart and preventing cancer. However, it’s important to note that studies are still ongoing and that there is no standard recommended dose for taking turmeric or curcumin as a supplement.

Turmeric can be purchased in powder form or as a fresh root. It is often used to flavor the ricesoups, curries and other Indian dishes, but can also be used as a dietary supplement.

When is it best not to consume turmeric?

Turmeric is considered a safe and well-tolerated spice for most people, but there are some situations where it is best to avoid or limit its consumption.

Pblood clotting problems: Turmeric can interfere with blood clotting, so people taking anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications, such as warfarin,aspirin or clopidogrel, they should avoid taking large amounts of turmeric. Gallstones: Turmeric can stimulate bile production, so people with gallstones should avoid consuming large amounts of turmeric or consult a doctor before doing so. Stomach problems: Turmeric can cause stomach irritation in some people, so people with stomach ulcers or gastrointestinal distress should limit turmeric consumption or avoid taking it entirely. Allergies: Some people may be allergic to turmeric, so it’s important to look out for any symptoms of an allergic reaction, such as itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

Also, the pregnant or lactating women should avoid taking large amounts of turmeric as a dietary supplement because there is not enough data on the effect of turmeric on the fetus or breast milk. In general, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before taking large amounts of turmeric or any dietary supplement.

