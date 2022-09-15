Home Sports James is dissatisfied with the NBA ticket: the league has done something wrong and must not tolerate Savor’s behavior – yqqlm
Original title: James is dissatisfied with the NBA ticket: the league has done something wrong and must not tolerate Savor’s behavior

On September 15, Beijing time, the NBA recently punished the owner of the Suns for racial discrimination and misogyny, fined him $10 million, and banned him from participating in all team affairs for one year.

But many people are dissatisfied with this penalty, James is one of them, James said: “I have read Savor’s report several times. To be honest, our league is not doing it right. I don’t need to explain why, you read it. These reports will make their own decisions. I’ll say it again, this coalition does not tolerate this behavior. I love this coalition and respect the leadership of the coalition. But that’s not right. There can’t be misogyny, sexism, and racism here It doesn’t matter if you own a team or the people who play for it. We use the league as an example to demonstrate our values, but that’s not the case right now.”

At the same time, Paul also said that Savor’s behavior is absolutely unacceptable. Paul said: “I am very shocked and disappointed after reading a lot of reports. Especially these behaviors against women are absolutely unacceptable and can never be repeated. occur.”

This morning, NBA Commissioner Silver also responded to the matter, saying: “I don’t want to make any excuses, but I think the league has done justice to this matter. Obviously, Savor’s behavior is untenable. .”

But as for whether he will ask Savor to sell the Suns, Silver said he has no right to let him sell the team.

