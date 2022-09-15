Home Business Inventory has increased, short-term domestic asphalt market is weak and fluctuating mainly | Asphalt_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Inventory has increased, short-term domestic asphalt market is weak and fluctuating mainly | Asphalt_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Inventory has increased, short-term domestic asphalt market is weak and fluctuating mainly | Asphalt_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring data of the business agency, on September 14, oilasphaltThe average market price of manufacturers in Shandong was 4,438 yuan/ton, the same as the previous trading day, up 29.51% year-on-year. On September 14, the domestic asphalt futures market closed at 3,674 yuan/ton, down 3.80%.

Asphalt futures remained weak and fell mainly, and the overall bearish intention was heavier. In terms of spot, the fundamentals of asphalt spot are slightly flat, the mainstream quotations in Shandong region are stable and down, the concentration of refineries has increased significantly, and the inventory has increased. The downstream industry mainly purchases on demand, and the recent terminal demand is acceptable.

In the short term, the domestic asphalt market is mainly weak and volatile.

(Article source: Business Club)

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Can A-shares reverse at the bottom? What are the main lines of investment?Top 10 Brokerage Strategies Coming to Provider Financial Associates

You may also like

Cathie Wood has launched record Buy The Dip...

Google, embrace Apple again? – Google Google –...

Start of session marked by positivity in Europe...

Piazza Affari toned in the start, good banks...

Cars and young people, the number of cars...

Police respond to million-dollar Porsche fire, owner burned...

Too many flowers for Elisabetta: 500 million purchases,...

Activating iPhone 14 in advance and fined 200,000...

Mps Day: capital increase of 2.5 billion, today...

Activated iPhone 14 Pro Smart Island status will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy