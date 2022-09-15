Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring data of the business agency, on September 14, oilasphaltThe average market price of manufacturers in Shandong was 4,438 yuan/ton, the same as the previous trading day, up 29.51% year-on-year. On September 14, the domestic asphalt futures market closed at 3,674 yuan/ton, down 3.80%.

Asphalt futures remained weak and fell mainly, and the overall bearish intention was heavier. In terms of spot, the fundamentals of asphalt spot are slightly flat, the mainstream quotations in Shandong region are stable and down, the concentration of refineries has increased significantly, and the inventory has increased. The downstream industry mainly purchases on demand, and the recent terminal demand is acceptable.

In the short term, the domestic asphalt market is mainly weak and volatile.

