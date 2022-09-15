Calling all Resident Evil fans and Ms. Dimitrescu! In a September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village would be coming to Nintendo Switch. The critically acclaimed Resident Evil franchise launched first on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and was the first game in the franchise to launch on next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Now, Switch fans can finally check out the game for themselves.

Article continues below ad

In a brief teaser for the Switch version of the game, several recent Resident Evil games have also announced Switch versions, which will be released at a later date. But they don’t come in the way you might think.

Here’s everything you should know about the Switch versions of Resident Evil Village and other Resident Evil games, including their release dates.

Source: Nintendo

Resident Evil Village on Nintendo Switch

Article continues below Ad When is the release date for Resident Evil Village on Nintendo Switch?

Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline installment in the Resident Evil horror game series. The game restarts shortly after the events of Resident Evil 7, and again centers on Ethan Winters (Todd Sorley). Ethan’s peaceful home life is disrupted when his daughter is kidnapped after years of conflict with the Baker family. He soon came to a snowy village full of mutants and werewolves.

Immediately determined to survive, Ethan rescues his daughter and escapes from the titular village.

The game was originally released on May 7, 2021. It has been praised for its gameplay and story.

Now, Switch gamers will be able to view games for themselves. However, it’s only available as a “cloud version” of the game. Depending on your experience with the cloud version of the game, this will be a double-edged sword.

Article continues below ad

In case you didn’t know, cloud gaming for the Nintendo Switch basically means that players have to stream the game to their console in order to play. This is a known solution that allows graphically demanding games to be played on the Switch’s smaller hardware. Unfortunately, cloud versions of the game have long been criticized for their unstable internet connections due to their unreliable performance.

At least the game already has a release date. Resident Evil Village is coming to Switch on October 28, 2022, just in time for Halloween.

Article continues below ad

Village isn’t the only RE game coming to Switch. In the same Nintendo Direct announcement, Capcom also launched cloud versions of three of its more popular games. Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Resident Evil 3 Remake will all be available on Nintendo Switch. While these games don’t yet have a firm release date, they’re currently expected to come out in 2022.

Whether you love the series to check it out on Switch, or dread the need for a cloud version, at least more gamers will be able to experience the franchise’s greatest game yet.