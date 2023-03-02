Home Sports James is out of the Lakers for at least three more weeks
Sports

James is out of the Lakers for at least three more weeks

by admin
James is out of the Lakers for at least three more weeks

NBA record champions Los Angeles Lakers have to do without superstar LeBron James for at least three more weeks. The NBA points record holder suffered a tendon injury in his right foot against the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday and will be re-examined in about three weeks, the team said on Thursday.

This is a major setback for the Lakers in the battle for the playoff spots. The 38-year-old James will probably miss at least eleven more games due to the forced break. In the two games since the injury, the Lakers have recorded one win and one loss.

More see National Basketball Association

See also  Northwest Wolves beat Beijing Institute of Technology with four goals to end the first stage of the China League One

You may also like

The Czech handball players lost to the home...

Scardina’s conditions: how is the boxer?

Old Wife Draws Paper for Chess Poet Sage...

Daniele Scardina in a coma, the manager speaks:...

Vis Pesaro-Rimini: the memory that goes beyond time

Between OM, rap and the army, the surprising...

Sunday 5 March in Paestum the second edition...

Thirty-first medal from the World Cup. I mainly...

Scattered considerations on the 5th season of “Drive...

Benfica coach Schmidt suspended for one game

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy