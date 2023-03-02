NBA record champions Los Angeles Lakers have to do without superstar LeBron James for at least three more weeks. The NBA points record holder suffered a tendon injury in his right foot against the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday and will be re-examined in about three weeks, the team said on Thursday.

This is a major setback for the Lakers in the battle for the playoff spots. The 38-year-old James will probably miss at least eleven more games due to the forced break. In the two games since the injury, the Lakers have recorded one win and one loss.

