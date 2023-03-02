This is the last open road connecting the disputed city of Bakhmut with the rest of Ukraine. Here there is a constant flow of trucks, ambulances, reinforcement troops in and out. Bakhmut is the hottest spot on the front, with hundreds of deaths every day. The quietest hours of the day are early in the morning. Meanwhile, spring has arrived and the cursed mud is coming which makes everything more difficult. (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Bakhmut)