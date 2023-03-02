The US is urging The Hague to sell fewer chip-making machines to China. It is unclear whether there will be an agreement on this as reported. In any case, the Netherlands fear Beijing’s wrath.

The Dutch group ASML sells highly complex machines for chip production – the laser and other important parts come from Germany. PD

At the end of January, an agreement between the USA, the Netherlands and Japan made big headlines: after months of pressure, Washington persuaded The Hague and Tokyo to export fewer chip-making machines to China. Strikingly, this was initially reported exclusively by English-language media with apparently good sources in the US government, such as Bloomberg and the Financial Times.