Home Technology Netherlands flashed off in Berlin
Technology

Netherlands flashed off in Berlin

by admin

The US is urging The Hague to sell fewer chip-making machines to China. It is unclear whether there will be an agreement on this as reported. In any case, the Netherlands fear Beijing’s wrath.

The Dutch group ASML sells highly complex machines for chip production – the laser and other important parts come from Germany.

PD

At the end of January, an agreement between the USA, the Netherlands and Japan made big headlines: after months of pressure, Washington persuaded The Hague and Tokyo to export fewer chip-making machines to China. Strikingly, this was initially reported exclusively by English-language media with apparently good sources in the US government, such as Bloomberg and the Financial Times.

See also  World's oldest (almost) complete Hebrew Bible goes up for auction

You may also like

IEA sounds the alarm: CO2 emissions at record...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​Booster Course Pass wave...

Was ist DNS over HTTPS?

Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bringing Horror Classics to...

Unemployed because of ChatGPT and Co.?

TinyTV 2 and TinyTV Mini: The smallest 0.6-inch...

When Gabi leaves, she takes her knowledge with...

Xiaomi and Leica – The new 13 smartphones...

“Mario + Rabbit Hope” free trial version and...

Chromebooks at Stiftung Warentest: The best Google laptops

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy