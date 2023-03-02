(Reposted from the official account of “Chengdu Chess Academy”)

The “Sichuan Airlines Panda Road” Cup 2023 The 22nd Chinese Go Southwest Chess Championship will be held on March 4th at Du Fu Thatched Cottage in Chengdu. On the opening day, there will be many exciting sessions worth looking forward to.

It is reported that the first round of lottery for 16 players will be held at the opening ceremony, and this lottery will also be full of Go and cultural atmosphere. In the summer of the first year of Emperor Suzong of Tang Dynasty (AD 760), Du Fu wrote a poem “Jiangcun” in Huanhuaxi, Caotang, Chengdu. Shisheng and his wife can play chess. This famous sentence will be used in the lottery of this year’s Southwest Chess King Tournament. At that time, 16 characters of poems and sentences will be written on the back of the 16 chess pieces, which will be inlaid on the panda logo of the competition. The chess players will draw lots to determine the order. The organizer revealed that this form will continue to be adopted in the future to make the Go event more cultural and ritual.

After the opening ceremony, Nie Weiping, Hua Xueming, Zhang Xuan, and Song Xuelin will also have a “Go Master Multi-faceted Guiding Tournament” with 18 young chess boys from several elementary schools in Chengdu. The little chess boys are blessed.

In addition, the complete list of the 16 players participating in this competition has also been released a few days ago. In order to encourage the growth of young chess players, this year’s competition has set up a new selection competition,Born after 2005, players recommended by teams from five provinces and cities in southwest Yunnan, Guizhou, Sichuan, Chongqing, and Tibet participated. After the final selection, Chengdu teenager Zheng Zaixiang won the last seat in this year’s competition for four dans.

16-man full roster

Specially Invited Famous Chess Players

Gu Li (9th dan), Fan Tingyu (9th dan), Xie Erhao (9th dan), Ding Hao (9th dan)

Chengdu, Sichuan)

Dang Yifei (9th dan), Liao Yuanhe (8th dan), Tu Xiaoyu (7th dan), Zheng Zaixiang (4th dan)

chongqing

Li Xuanhao (9th dan), Li Xiangyu (6th dan), Fu Jianheng (2nd dan)

Yunnan

Ke Jie (ninth dan), Liu Yuhang (sixth dan), Liu Qifeng (fifth dan)

Guizhou

Tang Weixing (Ninth Duan)

Tibet

Chen Yaoye (ninth stage)