Nintendo gave us a little glimpse of what Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​fourth wave of booster course passes will include when the soon-to-be six-year-old showed up at last month’s Direct. It’s all about Birdo’s return and the new Yoshi’s Island class, but now’s the time to get all the details, including a release date.

That’s in the form of a new trailer showing off the following eight courses, which will be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on March 9 if you own the Booster Course Pass:

Drift Amsterdam from Mario Kart Tour

Bangkok Sprint from Mario Kart Tour

DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii

Mario Track for Mario Kart DS

Riverside Park at Mario Kart Super Speedway

Singapore track from Mario Kart Tour

Varuigi Stadium in Mario Kart: Double Dash

yoshi island

The last one has a swarm of Birdos competing against each other, reminding us that inclusion has been around for a long time when the wave hits next Thursday.