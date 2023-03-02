Home Technology Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​Booster Course Pass wave 4 gets a release date in trailer
Technology

by admin
Nintendo gave us a little glimpse of what Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​fourth wave of booster course passes will include when the soon-to-be six-year-old showed up at last month’s Direct. It’s all about Birdo’s return and the new Yoshi’s Island class, but now’s the time to get all the details, including a release date.

That’s in the form of a new trailer showing off the following eight courses, which will be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on March 9 if you own the Booster Course Pass:

  • Drift Amsterdam from Mario Kart Tour

  • Bangkok Sprint from Mario Kart Tour

  • DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii

  • Mario Track for Mario Kart DS

  • Riverside Park at Mario Kart Super Speedway

  • Singapore track from Mario Kart Tour

  • Varuigi Stadium in Mario Kart: Double Dash

  • yoshi island

The last one has a swarm of Birdos competing against each other, reminding us that inclusion has been around for a long time when the wave hits next Thursday.

See also  Sony's New VR Glasses "PSVR2" Launched Nikkei Chinese Website

