Nintendo gave us a little glimpse of what Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s fourth wave of booster course passes will include when the soon-to-be six-year-old showed up at last month’s Direct. It’s all about Birdo’s return and the new Yoshi’s Island class, but now’s the time to get all the details, including a release date.
That’s in the form of a new trailer showing off the following eight courses, which will be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on March 9 if you own the Booster Course Pass:
- Drift Amsterdam from Mario Kart Tour
- Bangkok Sprint from Mario Kart Tour
- DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii
- Mario Track for Mario Kart DS
- Riverside Park at Mario Kart Super Speedway
- Singapore track from Mario Kart Tour
- Varuigi Stadium in Mario Kart: Double Dash
- yoshi island
The last one has a swarm of Birdos competing against each other, reminding us that inclusion has been around for a long time when the wave hits next Thursday.