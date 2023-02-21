Jacub Jankto is no longer afraid and is finally free. It has been since, last February 13, he wanted to announce to the world of football (but not only) his homosexuality (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO), breaking through a barrier still too high for many of his colleagues. He was the first footballer of any importance (45 matches active with his national team) and in the prime of his career, 27 years old, to do so. And he certainly didn’t regret it, quite the contrary. He confirms it in an interview that will be broadcast this evening at the Hyenas, a well-known television program of Italia 1: “I am very happy with the decision I made, it was very important for me to do so. For some it is a revolution, especially in a world like football which is clearly homophobic, but for me it is absolutely normal. I hope this also helps those who continue to hide. I put my face into it and I will continue to do so”, explains the Czech to the envoy of the Hyenas. “. Last night, during the first game after my coming out, the whole audience applauded me and stood by me. After a long time, I played with a smile. You can win and even score three goals, but doing it with a smile is really good sensations were quite another thing.” Which Jacub had to wait for over 26 years: “I lived for a long time with a barrier, without being able to freely do what I wanted. After my announcement, however, I finally felt free: all of this is extraordinary.”