With the conclusion of the ATP 50th tournaments in Rio de Janeiro, and ATP 250 in Doha and Marseille, on the Italian night of today, Monday 27 February 2023was released on updated world ranking: il Novak Djokovic’s attack remains in command in front of the English Carlos Alcaraz.
At home in Italy, after the success of Cameron Norrie in Brazil, Jannik Sinner he loses a position, overtaken by the British himself, and becomes 13th. They remain stable, however, both Lorenzo Musettiwhich confirms the 18th place, both Matthew Berrettiniwhich confirms the 24th place.
RANKING ATP
Monday 27 February 2023
1 Novak Djokovic 6980
2 Carlos Alcaraz 6780
3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5805
4 Casper Ruud 5515
5 Taylor Fritz 3660
6 Andrey Rublev 3405
7 Daniil Medvedev 3320
8 Rafael Nadal 3315
9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3245
10 Holger Rune 3161
11 Hubert Hurkacz 3065
12 Cameron Norrie 2815
13 Jannik Sinner 2655
14 Karen Khachanov 2470
15 Frances Tiafoe 2350
16 Alexander Zverev 2320
17 Pablo Carreno Busta 2240
18Lorenzo Musetti 1855
19 Nick Kyrgios 1825
29 Borna Coric 1815
21 Tommy Paul 1790
22 Marin Cilic 1745
23 Alex de Minaur 1710
24 Matteo Berrettini 1690
25 Grigor Dimitrov 1620
They stay six Italians in the top 100: in addition to what has already been said for Sinner, Berrettini and Musetti, in fact, are also there Lorenzo Sonegorising to 67th place (+4), Fabio Fogniniwhich goes back to the 82nd (+4), e Marco Cecchinatowhich drops to 91st (-1).
Blue invasion among the first 200 of the world, with the overall presence of other 13 Italians between 110th and 192nd place inclusive.
ITALIANS AMONG THE TOP 200
Monday 27 February 2023
13 Jannik Sinner 2655
18Lorenzo Musetti 1855
24 Matteo Berrettini 1690
67Lorenzo Sonego 745
82Fabio Fognini 643
91 Marco Cecchinato 592
110 Francesco Passaro 501
111 Matteo Arnaldi 497
115 Giulio Zeppieri 481
129 Raul Brancaccio 440
150 Mattia Bellucci 392
151 Luca Nardi 392
164 Frank Agamenon 357
166 Flavio Cobolli 353
175 Francesco Maestrelli 330
182 Riccardo Bonadio 323
184 Luciano Darderi 321
190 Andrea Pellegrino 312
192 Matthew the Giant 311
Photo: LiveMedia/Laurent Lairys