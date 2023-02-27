With the conclusion of the ATP 50th tournaments in Rio de Janeiro, and ATP 250 in Doha and Marseille, on the Italian night of today, Monday 27 February 2023was released on updated world ranking: il Novak Djokovic’s attack remains in command in front of the English Carlos Alcaraz.

At home in Italy, after the success of Cameron Norrie in Brazil, Jannik Sinner he loses a position, overtaken by the British himself, and becomes 13th. They remain stable, however, both Lorenzo Musettiwhich confirms the 18th place, both Matthew Berrettiniwhich confirms the 24th place.

RANKING ATP

Monday 27 February 2023

1 Novak Djokovic 6980

2 Carlos Alcaraz 6780

3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5805

4 Casper Ruud 5515

5 Taylor Fritz 3660

6 Andrey Rublev 3405

7 Daniil Medvedev 3320

8 Rafael Nadal 3315

9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3245

10 Holger Rune 3161

11 Hubert Hurkacz 3065

12 Cameron Norrie 2815

13 Jannik Sinner 2655

14 Karen Khachanov 2470

15 Frances Tiafoe 2350

16 Alexander Zverev 2320

17 Pablo Carreno Busta 2240

18Lorenzo Musetti 1855

19 Nick Kyrgios 1825

29 Borna Coric 1815

21 Tommy Paul 1790

22 Marin Cilic 1745

23 Alex de Minaur 1710

24 Matteo Berrettini 1690

25 Grigor Dimitrov 1620

They stay six Italians in the top 100: in addition to what has already been said for Sinner, Berrettini and Musetti, in fact, are also there Lorenzo Sonegorising to 67th place (+4), Fabio Fogniniwhich goes back to the 82nd (+4), e Marco Cecchinatowhich drops to 91st (-1).

Blue invasion among the first 200 of the world, with the overall presence of other 13 Italians between 110th and 192nd place inclusive.

ITALIANS AMONG THE TOP 200

Monday 27 February 2023

13 Jannik Sinner 2655

18Lorenzo Musetti 1855

24 Matteo Berrettini 1690

67Lorenzo Sonego 745

82Fabio Fognini 643

91 Marco Cecchinato 592

110 Francesco Passaro 501

111 Matteo Arnaldi 497

115 Giulio Zeppieri 481

129 Raul Brancaccio 440

150 Mattia Bellucci 392

151 Luca Nardi 392

164 Frank Agamenon 357

166 Flavio Cobolli 353

175 Francesco Maestrelli 330

182 Riccardo Bonadio 323

184 Luciano Darderi 321

190 Andrea Pellegrino 312

192 Matthew the Giant 311

Photo: LiveMedia/Laurent Lairys