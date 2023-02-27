by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The expected bad weather also arrived in Sicily where it anticipated the rainiest phase and the sudden drop in temperatures by 24 hours even if it had already given a taste of the Aeolian Islands yesterday. Originally scheduled for Sunday…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily weather, bad weather has arrived, rain and temperatures down THE FORECASTS appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».