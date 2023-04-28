For a original trip to japan, there are 5 places to enjoy regenerating experiences in nature. Itineraries for walking, cycling, glamping and forest bathing in the wonderful nature of Japan.

Experiences like sleeping in comfortable tents in Motegi, reconnecting with yourself walking along the Kumano Kodo streetsgo on adventures on foot, on two wheels or in a kayak: Japan offers 5 different experiences to discover some of its unpublished cornersi, where nature is the undisputed protagonist.

Japan, 5 places to enjoy regenerating experiences in nature

An increasingly established and widespread trend is the desire to have experiences in the open air, in direct contact with nature, where thehe frenzy of the metropolis, the roar of car engines, the chatter of the people give way to a slow rhythm, to the lapping of the stretches of water, to the sweet conversation of the different species of animals.

Postcard-worthy natural landscapes full of charm dot Japan, giving travelers a wide range of possibilities for find out his biodiversity and the most hidden corners.

From glamping, a perfect combination that combines glamorous atmospheres and immersion in nature, to experience sensory all-encompassing del forest bathingto walking along suggestive paths up to exploring the country on two wheels or in a kayak.

Here are five places not to be missed where you can experience adventures en plein air.

1. Glamping in Motegi, for an uncompromising immersion in nature

Glamping, a popular type of holiday and also present in Japan, allows travelers not to have to give up comfort, a soft mattress on which to rest after a day exploring the surroundings, and, at the same time, to be a whole one with the surrounding nature.

It is the perfect address to live this experience Motegi, a town two hours from Tokyo. This place will conquer travelers with its dense woods to get lost in, the rice terraces – Quelle di Irigo Ishibatake – to admire in their majesty, the Nakagawa river to listen to in complete relaxation. In generously sized and fully equipped tents, you can rest after a day spent discovering the picturesque surroundings. The structure also offers the possibility of deepening the knowledge of planets, galaxies and constellations, organizing evening appointments and night trips to admire the celestial vault.

2. Forest Bathing, Kumano Kodo to nourish the soul and regenerate the body

Home of Forest Bathing – or in its Japanese version shinrin-yoku – it is Japan. The sounds of the surrounding environment, the delicate colors of the flowers, the touch of the hands on the bark of the trees, are suggestions that put you in harmony with nature and help you recover harmony with yourself. A real one antidote to urban frenzy that improves sleep, mood and concentration; it also decreases stress, anxiety and blood pressure.

Oasis of peace where you can reconnect with nature and marvel at so much wonder and perfection are the Kumano Kodo, interweaving of ancient ways in the green woods of the Yoshino-Kumano National Park, in the Kansai region. It is one of the most beautiful paths in the world. Here, travelers can imagine following in the footsteps of pilgrims who walked these paths centuries earlier. Among majestic trees, fresh air and a mystical atmosphere, one is mesmerized by the thundering sound of the water of Nachi Falls which gives a truly spiritual experience.

3. By bike along the Shimanami Kaido cycle path

Cycling tourism in Japan is a lot of stuff. Traveling on two wheels, with the wind caressing your skin and the landscape flowing slowly before your eyes, has the scent of freedom. Far from the usual journeys, you can discover hidden glimpses along the Shimanami Kaido cycle path that connects Onomichi with Imabari. For 70 kilometres, wonder and amazement dominate every emotion: from unparalleled views of the Seto Inland Sea to the emerald green of the flora that populates the islands that you cross.

4. Kayak paddling on Lake Shizenko

Another experience for a regenerating immersion in nature is venture out by kayak along the clear waters of the Japanese lakes. The fascinating Shizenko Lake, in Nagano prefecture, is one of the country’s bodies of water where you can test your physical endurance by paddling. Here you stay marvel at an extraordinary work of nature: a row of tree trunks rise from the seabed like ghosts, half submerged by the waters of the lake, formed in 1984 following an earthquake.

5. Walk exploring Minoo Park

The last postcard place to discover, strictly on foot, is Minoo Park, near Osaka. In a fairy-tale setting of trees with luxuriant fronds and waterfalls with crystal clear water travelers can breathe fresh air and enjoy the charm of its flora and fauna. You must absolutely try the momiji tempura, an ideal snack for tackling the excursion, as well as a rare occasion to taste a fried maple leaf.

Photo @JNTO

